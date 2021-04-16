First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and chilly end to the work week… Bundle up this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect sunny skies this morning with a few clouds drifting in this afternoon. Temperatures will fall back to the 40s overnight to Saturday morning.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s this weekend. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in by midday. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night but most of the day will be dry. Expect a mix of clouds on Sunday with a few spotty showers possible.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds, Showers Late. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

