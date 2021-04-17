First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s Sunday, spotty shower possible late

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A disturbance moves through this evening, with a spotty shower possible, otherwise we'll just see more cloud cover overnight. This will help temperatures from falling too far. Expect lows in the 40s inland to near 50 along the coast.

Sunshine will break out for Sunday with more clouds building in by the afternoon as another disturbance moves in. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower Sunday evening into the day Monday. Won't be a washout by any means. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s Sunday night.

Very similar temperatures on Monday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Expect some spotty showers throughout the day.

Milder heading into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A cold front will approach and cross the area on late Wednesday. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s with a chance of showers and storms. It will turn windy with winds out of the west at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will clear our late and temperatures will drop into the 30s inland and 40s near the coast.

Mostly sunny and cooler on Thursday. There will still be a bit of a breeze with highs in the low 60s.

Milder to end the work week with temperature closer to normal in the upper 60s.

Shower chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

