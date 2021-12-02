First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up… Today will be the warmest day of week with temperatures climbing to the upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will clear out early this morning and most of the day should be sunny. Winds will kick up today, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20+ mph.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 60s and lighter winds.

This weekend looks nice! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Our next chance for rain will move in Sunday night to Monday morning.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

