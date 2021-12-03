First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 60s today, Showers to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week… A few clouds may linger this morning but most of the day will be sunny. Highs will reach the low 60s today, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s.

This weekend looks nice! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for rain will move in Sunday night to Monday.

A few scattered showers are possible on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs warming back to the upper 60s. Winds will also crank up, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Chilly air returns for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. A much bigger chance for rain moves in on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W/N 5-10

