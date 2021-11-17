Watch
First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and 70s today, Tracking rain tomorrow night

Posted at 4:24 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 04:24:22-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Midweek warm-up… Temperatures will climb to near 70 this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Highs will climb to the mid 70 on Thursday, the warmest day of the week. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday night.

Showers and clouds will linger into Friday morning, but most of the rain will be gone by sunrise and clouds will clear out by mid-morning. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs back to the 50s.

We will see a slight warm-up with building clouds this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm to the mid 60s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is set to return on Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health 

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

