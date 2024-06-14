First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and near 90 today, A nice weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the work week. Nice weather for Father’s Day weekend.

A bit warmer and more humid today with highs near 90. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

A cold front is set to move through the region tonight to early Saturday morning. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but overall rain chances look low.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the weekend with lower humidity. Look for clearing skies on Saturday and lots of sunshine for Sunday.

We will warm up again next week with highs in the upper 80s and several days with sunshine.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Watching an elongated area of low pressure offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast. Some gradual development is possible while the system moves northeast during the next day or so. By this weekend, the system is forecast to merge with a front over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend or early next week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the early or middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

