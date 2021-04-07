First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Showers and storms later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer today… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s again this morning. Most spots will warm to the upper 70s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Temperatures will be cooler (60s) near the coast and warmer (80s) inland. We will see sunshine again today with extra clouds building in this evening.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s on Thursday, cooler but closer to normal. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slim chance for a shower. Winds will also pick up tomorrow.

Rain chances will go up for Friday and this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to near 70 on Friday.

We will see a similar mix of clouds through the weekend with scattered showers possible. The biggest rain chance is likely Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

