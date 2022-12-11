First Warning Forecast: Tracking falling temperatures and rising rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are just 10 days away from the first day of winter and it's really going to start feeling that way as we head into next week.

Temperatures will trend closer to normal today with highs in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. I wouldn't expect a whole lot of sunshine today.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

Breezy and cool weather to kick off the work week. This is when it will start feeling closer to winter as highs will struggle to get out of the 40s both Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking dry during the daylight hours, with showers moving in late as a cold front approaches.

If you do have any plans on Thursday, make sure they are indoors. It looks like it will be breezy and rainy throughout the day. It will also be our mildest day of the week with highs near 57°.

A few lingering showers on Friday to end the work week. Highs will top out in the low 50s. It will also be a little on the breezy side.

Breezy, but much cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

