First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today, Rain and storms to end the week… Today will be another nice day, but not as warm or as sunny as yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies with east winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph.

We will see more clouds on Friday (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible in the morning, but the biggest rain/storm chance will be Friday afternoon to evening. Highs will warm to the low and mid 70s.

We will see a similar mix of clouds through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible. The biggest rain chance is likely Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

