First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat index, More rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Today will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers/storms firing up in the afternoon.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday, but it will still be humid. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a bigger chance for showers and storms.

This weekend will be very typical for August. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, with scattered showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, “Pop-up” Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

