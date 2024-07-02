First Warning Forecast: Very nice today, Building heat and humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cooler and less humid day. Returning to heat, humidity, and storms by the end of the week.

A really nice day today with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 80s and low humidity (for this time of year).

WTKR News 3

Nice again tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Picking up the heat and humidity for the 4th of July. Highs will warm to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

A typical summer pattern for Friday and the weekend. Highs in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Beryl is moving over the southeastern Caribbean Sea. Beryl is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to still be near major hurricane intensity as its moves into the central Caribbean and passes near Jamaica on Wednesday. Additional weakening is expected thereafter, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

Watching an area of low pressure located about 1000 miles ESE of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for additional development of this system while it moves generally west across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

