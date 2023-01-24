First Warning Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine before storms and wind roll in

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

More sunshine will break out today with highs in the low 50s. It will be the pick day of the week!

A big storm system will move in on Wednesday. This will bring rain, wind and storms to the area. We are under a level one for severe storms, which means an isolated severe storm is possible. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Winds could gust up to 40 mph in non severe storms. It will also be our mildest day of the week with highs near 60.

The wind will stick around through Thursday with highs in the low 50s with more sunshine breaking out. Friday will feature wall to wall sunshine, but it will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks like it's shaping up to be nice. We will have lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. A few more clouds will build in on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s.

