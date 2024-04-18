First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Cooler air moves in tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool down to end the week. More clouds and scattered showers as we head into the weekend.

Warm again today with highs in the low 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Cooler air moves in starting Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 60s tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will return to the upper 60s on Saturday, then drop to the low 60s on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered showers. As of now, the biggest rain chance looks like Sunday evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

