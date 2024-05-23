First Warning Forecast: Warm again today with evening storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 90 degrees today with late-day storms. More showers and storms with highs in the 80s to end the week.

Even warmer today with highs near 90, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with scattered showers and storms building in late in the day. The biggest rain chances will be after 6 pm. Strong to severe storms are possible.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s on Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower or storm possible.

Showers and storms will linger through the holiday weekend. Highs will remain in the low 80s through the weekend. Each day will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance for scattered showers and storms. We will warm to the mid and upper 80s on Memorial Day.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

