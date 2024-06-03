Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid with showers and storms

WTKR Weather Team
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 05:01:21-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Feeling more like summer this week with highs in the 80s, more humidity, and several storm chances.

Highs will warm to the mid 80s today with increasing humidity. We will see a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. It looks like our rain chances will move through in two rounds, one this morning and another this afternoon to evening. Severe storms are not likely but heavy downpours are possible.

Highs will return to the mid 80s with increased humidity through midweek. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

We will remain in the 80s to end the week but the humidity will start to drop. Rain chances will also drop for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses, Oak)
UV Index: 6 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

