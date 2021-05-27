First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy, rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Storms to end the week… It will still be warm and muggy today, but not as hot and humid as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon to evening.

Highs will climb to near 90 on Friday and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a bigger chance for rain and storms. Rain chance will increase through the day and continue Friday night. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms on Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible. Winds will pick up through the day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds and showers will continue for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. It will be windy Sunday with gusts to 30 mph possible.

We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for Memorial Day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, below normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly Cloudy, “Pop-up” Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

