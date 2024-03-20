First Warning Forecast: Warmer and windy today, Soggy and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, warmer and windy today. Tracking a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind for the weekend.

A one-day warm up today with highs reaching the upper 60s. It will be sunny and breezy again today with wind gusts reach 20 to 30 mph.

High temperatures will fall back to the mid 50s on Thursday. Winds will back down tomorrow with mostly sunny skies.

We will start with sunshine on Friday, but clouds will build in through the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Showers will move in Friday evening and continue for the weekend as an area of low pressure slides up the Southeast coast.

Expect widespread rain on Saturday with strong winds, SE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Showers should move out Sunday morning and clouds will start to clear out. It will be very wind on Sunday, north at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W/N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

