First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up and tracking rain… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible, mainly this afternoon to evening. Highs will climb to near 60 today, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Get ready for big changes this weekend. Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. We will see a mix of clouds during the day with a spotty shower possible. It will also be windy, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph. Rain chances will increase as a cold front moves in late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. The biggest rain chances will be between 11 PM and 5 AM.

We will start with clouds and showers Sunday morning. Rain should move in the morning and sunshine will return by midday. It will be cooler behind the cold front with highs in the low 50s. It will still be windy Sunday, NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR