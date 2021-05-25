First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, 90s again tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big midweek warmup… Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, a few degrees cooler than Monday morning. Highs will warm to the low 80s today, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers possible.

Wednesday will be a typical summer day. Highs will warm to the low 90s with more humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A “pop-up” shower/storm is possible by the afternoon to early evening.

Highs will dip to the upper 80s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in Friday afternoon.

Expect more clouds with showers and storms on Saturday. Clouds and showers will clear out on Sunday. We will see more sunshine on Memorial Day. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s this weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storm. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

