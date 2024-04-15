First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, Storms tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A line of storms set to move through tonight. Temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s this week.

A warm start to the week with highs reaching the mid 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, but scattered showers and storms will move through tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail possible.

WTKR News 3

A step cooler tomorrow with highs near 70, near normal. We will see partly cloudy skies with a slim rain chance.

Highs will warm back to the upper 70s on Wednesday and near 80 on Thursday. We will dip back to the 60s for Friday. Most of the workweek will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows near 60. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

