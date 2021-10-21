First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, Tracking storms for tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another step warmer today… We will start in the 40s and 50s again this morning. Highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a few extra clouds this morning but expect sunshine for most of the day. Southwest winds will gradually increase from 5 to 10 mph this morning to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in on Friday, bringing us our next round of rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible in NC, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend. Expect highs near 70 with clearing skies on Saturday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

