First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 90s, Severe storms possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and more storms… Temperatures will climb to near 90 this afternoon, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Scattered showers and storms will pop up later this afternoon to evening (after 4 PM). Not everyone will see storms but strong to severe storms are possible.

Showers and storms will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. The biggest chance for storms will be in the afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Much cooler air will move in for the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. We will see more sunshine on Thursday and another chance for showers on Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend looks nice! Expect sunshine and 70s on Saturday with more clouds and a warmup to the 80s on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Late-Day Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Storms Early, Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

