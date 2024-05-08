First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 90s today, Risk for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms for midweek. Much cooler and less humid for Mother’s Day weekend.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds but watch out for showers and storms popping up this afternoon to evening. The biggest storm chance will be between 7 pm and 11 pm. Strong to severe storms are possible.

More showers and storm will build in for Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Thursday. We will fall to the mid 70s on Friday with a mix of clouds and leftover showers.

Even cooler this weekend with highs in the low 70s. It will feel more like spring with much lower humidity. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with lower rain chances.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

