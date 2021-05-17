Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up this week… Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds through the day with a spotty shower possible.

We will take a small step warmer tomorrow, to the upper 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with a spotty shower possible.

The warming trend continue for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low 80s on Wednesday and climb to the upper 80s on Friday. We will see more sunshine with low rain chances for the second half of the work week.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

