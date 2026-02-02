Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts 121  Closings/Delays
NewsNational News

Actions

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter

Groundhog Day
Barry Reeger/AP
FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023.
Groundhog Day
Posted
and last updated

Punxsutawney Phil delivered the prediction many people await each year during the annual Groundhog Day celebration in western Pennsylvania.

According to his handlers at Gobbler’s Knob, Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

Thousands of people gathered for the announcement despite temperatures hovering around zero Monday morning.

The tradition dates back more than a century but gained wider popularity in the 1990s after Bill Murray’s film “Groundhog Day” became a cult classic.

Records show Phil has seen his shadow more than 100 times, while failing to see it about 20 times.

Despite the pomp and ceremony surrounding Phil’s emergence from his burrow, his accuracy remains questionable. In the 21st century, Phil has been correct less than half the time.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg