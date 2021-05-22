Subtropical Storm Ana becomes first named storm of 2021 hurricane season

Subtropical Storm Ana, the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, formed northeast of Bermuda Saturday morning.

Ana's center was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.5 West at 8 a.m. AST. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph.

A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through Saturday night, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts, and winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles north of the center.

Little change in strength is forecast for Saturday, but gradual weakening is expected to begin Saturday night, and Ana is expected to dissipate in a few days.

Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents are expected in Virginia and North Carolina this weekend.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, May 22:

Location: 34.2 N 62.5 W

Moving: WSW at 3 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained winds: 45 mph

