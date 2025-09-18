75th Anniversary of Weather at WTKR

2025 is a special year for WTKR News 3, now providing weather forecasts for Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina for 75 years.

Now if you grew up here your whole life, or perhaps, you are new to town, you quickly learn that the storms in our lives can unite us, when we need each other the most.

https://www.wtkr.com/big-weather-events-wtkr-has-seen-these-past-75-years

Enjoy a look back.

Sincerely,

David Aldrich

WTKR Chief Meteorologist

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather