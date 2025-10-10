David's First Warning Forecast: A Coastal Storm this Weekend is on the way

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Low temperatures tonight should drop into the lower 60s and rise slightly by morning.

Gusty winds, periods of rain and more tidal flooding are on the way.

Since this storm is coming up from Florida, it will adversely affect Eastern North Carolina first and by Saturday morning. For Hampton Roads, for example, the worst part of this storm should unfold by late Saturday and Saturday evening (after dark) and through early Sunday morning, in terms of rainfall.

I still expect 1 to 3" + of rainfall for Southeastern Virginia and 3 to 6" + for the Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Gusts of wind should easily climb to 45 to 55 + mph, especially near and along the coast.

Looking ahead to next week, sunshine should dominate by Tuesday through Friday, but some tidal flooding should still linger at times as well.

