David's First Warning Forecast: A Mix of Sun & Clouds on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s under mostly clearing skies. Thursday's weather should include a mix of sun and clouds with the humidity remaining low. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower to mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain returns on Friday, a 30% chance, and increasing rain chances on Saturday to a 60% chance.

While "no washouts" are expected this weekend, keeping your umbrella in your car or close to you is a good idea.

Looking ahead to next week, highs should settle back into the lower to mid-80s.

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