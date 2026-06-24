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David's First Warning Forecast: A Mix of Sun & Clouds on Thursday

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s under mostly clearing skies
Wednesday evening forecast
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Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s under mostly clearing skies. Thursday's weather should include a mix of sun and clouds with the humidity remaining low. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower to mid 80s.

Our next chance of rain returns on Friday, a 30% chance, and increasing rain chances on Saturday to a 60% chance.

While "no washouts" are expected this weekend, keeping your umbrella in your car or close to you is a good idea.

Looking ahead to next week, highs should settle back into the lower to mid-80s.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

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