David's First Warning Forecast: A Mix of Sun & Clouds on Thursday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s under mostly clearing skies. Thursday's weather should include a mix of sun and clouds with the humidity remaining low. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower to mid 80s.
Our next chance of rain returns on Friday, a 30% chance, and increasing rain chances on Saturday to a 60% chance.
While "no washouts" are expected this weekend, keeping your umbrella in your car or close to you is a good idea.
Looking ahead to next week, highs should settle back into the lower to mid-80s.
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather