David's First Warning Forecast: A Much Cooler Week Ahead

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, expect overnight lows to drop in the 40s and lower 50s.

The week ahead looks much cooler, as compared to last week, since we are coming off a 6 day stretch in the 80s...(3/31 to 4/5).

Rain will be hard to find for now with a warmer air returning this weekend, when temperatures rise back into the 70s.

Tree pollen will continue to be high, despite the rain that fell on Easter Sunday.

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