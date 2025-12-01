David's First Warning Forecast: A Soggy Tuesday with plenty of rain on the way

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With clouds thickening tonight and rising temps late, look for a steady rain to develop before sunrise on Tuesday morning. 3 AM to 5 AM Tuesday is a reasonable start time for the upcoming rain.

Since it will be soggy with nearly an inch of rain expected (and considerably more rain in the Outer Banks: 1"-2" +), be sure to give yourself some extra time in the morning for your commute to work or school.

Steady rain should slow down between 2 PM and 4 PM Tuesday. Look for highs on Tuesday to reach the mid 50s (even lower 60s for Northeast North Carolina)

By Wednesday, bright sunshine should return with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs back in the lower to mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some wet snow (0.5" or less) may develop on Friday morning before changing over to rain later in the day. Saturday should also include some rain showers, a 40% chance before mostly sunny skies return on Sunday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather