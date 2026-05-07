David's First Warning Forecast: A Sunny Delight on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With overnight lows dropping into the 40s to lower 50s, look for showers to taper off around 9 PM tonight and clouds to start disappearing after 11 PM tonight.

Imagine how you will feel when sunshine returns in full force...and temperatures approach "room temperature" in the afternoon. Sound too good to be true after a day like today?"

Hang in there. Friday should be sunny from start to finish with a high around 70 degrees. Winds on Friday should come from the North-Northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

Looking ahead to this weekend, expect more scattered showers and isolated storms on Saturday, a 40% chance, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Mother's Day, however, looks dry to me with hazy sunshine and partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

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