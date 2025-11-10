David's First Warning Forecast: A Very Cold Veterans Day

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Well, if today's drop in temperature did not catch your attention, it should definitely catch your attention by daybreak on Veterans Day: Blustery cold with wind will be the theme.

With lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, it is the wind chill around 19° or 20° around sunrise that will be the most abrupt. And of course, if we throw in some scattered wet snow showers and flurries between the hours of 10 PM tonight to 5 AM Veterans Day, it makes the early "winter chill" that much more real.

A Trace to 0.5" of snow may fall, but much less is expected to stick on perhaps some cold car rooftops and in some blades of grass.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 50s, but Sunday looks warmer in the mid to upper 60s with spotty rain late.

Norfolk, VA Snow history in the month of November

2019....Trace

2008....Trace

1987...0.3"

1938...0.4"

1903...0,1"

1904...0.5"

1898...0.1"

1893...0.2"

1891...6.7"

Source: NWS-Wakefield

