David's First Warning Forecast: Another Beautiful Day on Wednesday, but a bit warmer

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to fall into the 60s with plenty of stars and a bright moon. The Full Sturgeon Moon...the August full moon...is full by Thursday.

Wednesday will be another "slice of nice" with sunshine and scattered clouds, but a few degrees warmer...highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, expect a few showers and storms to develop, a 40% chance, mainly in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to this weekend... Sunday looks drier than Saturday for outdoor activities. The chance of showers and storms on Saturday is running around 40%...and only 20% chance on Sunday.

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