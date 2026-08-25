David's First Warning Forecast: Another Beautiful Day on Wednesday, but a bit warmer

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Expect overnight lows to fall into the 60s with plenty of stars and a bright moon. The Full Sturgeon Moon...the August full moon...is full by Thursday.
Wednesday will be another "slice of nice" with sunshine and scattered clouds, but a few degrees warmer...highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday, expect a few showers and storms to develop, a 40% chance, mainly in the afternoon.
Looking ahead to this weekend... Sunday looks drier than Saturday for outdoor activities. The chance of showers and storms on Saturday is running around 40%...and only 20% chance on Sunday.
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