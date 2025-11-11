David's First Warning Forecast: Another cold night, but turning milder on Wednesday afternoon

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop again into the 30s with a few clouds returning while you sleep. Some drizzle or some stray flurries cannot be ruled out very late tonight: 10% chance or less.

Wind chills by morning, however, should drop into the lower 30s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a highs in the afternoon climbing into the lower 60s. Wind speeds should be WSW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should feature partly cloudy skies with highs near 60 degrees, while Sunday should be much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Some spotty rain will be possible on Sunday.

