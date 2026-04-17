David's First Warning Forecast: Bright Sun Saturday, Wind-driven showers Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

*** NEW VIDEO will be added soon ***

Look for overnight lows to drop into the 50s and 60s with plenty of stars and patchy fog by morning.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Saturday with highs generally in the 80s, but significantly cooler right along the coast, given the cooler water temperatures and an East-Northeast wind 5 to 10 + mph.

While wind-driven rain showers are expected to develop on Sunday, (gusts 35 to 40 mph), the amount of rain could range from Trace to 0.10"...which is very little, given the 3.50 inch rain deficit many neighborhoods around Norfolk are experiencing. In other words, any rain can help, but it will NOT be enough to solve our drought issues.

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