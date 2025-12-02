David's First Warning Forecast: Chilly Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With skies clearing tonight, overnight lows should drop into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with cold air. Highs on Wednesday should struggle to get out of the mid 40s.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies are expected, but a touch milder with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it is on Friday morning that some wet snow may develop with a mix before changing over to all rain by Friday afternoon.

Highs on Friday should also reach into the mid 40s. For Saturday, much of the day should be DRY, but toward evening more rain should return from the Southwest, spreading over the Outer Banks first. Highs on Saturday may struggle to reach the upper 40s, while Sunday looks partly cloudy and near 50 degrees.

