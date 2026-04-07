David's First Warning Forecast: Chilly Wind Tonight, Very Cool Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With skies becoming mostly clear tonight with gusty winds, expect overnight lows to drop into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning.

Better to be safe than sorry. If unseasonably cold air, or even frost potential, concerns you, it may be time for some of you to cover up or bring in your sensitive plants or potted flowers tonight.

Gusty winds should prevent frost from forming, but it will still be chilly for this time of year.

Wednesday should feature a bright sunny start with skies becoming partly cloudy, highs in the lower 50s.

On Wednesday night, temperatures will start chilly in the 40s, but slowly rise during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Looking ahead to this weekend, expect a bit warmer conditions, as temperatures rise back into the 70s with some spotty rain or drizzle possible on Saturday.

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