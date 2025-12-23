Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Christmas Eve Sunshine

Overnight lows should drop into the 40s by morning with a touch of fog possible
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With starry skies tonight and mostly sunny skies on Christmas Eve, it is likely that Christmas Eve will be the best-looking day of the next 7 days.
Expect a high on Wednesday in the mid to upper 50s.

On Wednesday night, as Santa Claus is flying around, clouds will increase and some pockets of rain, a 30% chance, will move into Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina by Christmas Day.

Showers will be possible again on Friday, when many begin to use their new gift cards or exchange a Christmas sweater that may not fit just right.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should be partly cloudy with spotty rain possible, 20% chance. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly late.

