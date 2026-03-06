David's First Warning Forecast: Clouds, Dense fog to Sunshine on Saturday, Turning Very Warm

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect rising temperatures tonight with some dense fog developing. Until we get a southerly wind forming around 8 AM to 10 AM on Saturday morning, this fog should persist and could be dense at times and could vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The good news, more sunshine will be returning with highs near 80 degrees arriving in the afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time (EST to EDT) begins this weekend (2 AM Sunday becomes 3 AM Sunday). This means we will all lose an hour a sleep, but it will add an "extra" hour to our sunset time.

Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing, a 40% chance, with highs in the mid 70s.

