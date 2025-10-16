David's First Warning Forecast: Cool & Breezy, Another Sunny Delight on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

It will stay cool and breezy tonight with overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Conversely, with freeze warnings and frost advisories in effect for Northern Virginia, some areas pictured in blue and purple will be dropping into the upper 20s to mid 30s....in mid October.

Expect bright sunshine again on Friday with a cool breeze, gusting around 25 mph.

Looking ahead to the weekend, look for clouds to hazy sun on Saturday...highs around 69 degrees....and warmer with increasing clouds Sunday with showers developing on Sunday night.

The amount of rain anticipated Sunday night into Monday should be 0.25 or less....emphasis on less.

