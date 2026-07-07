David's First Warning Forecast: Cooler, but still humid on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Showers continue.

Expect overnight lows to drop slowly into the 70s. It will remain stuffy.

With plenty of clouds on Wednesday, "cooler air" will arrive, but it will still be sticky with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The chance of rain on Wednesday is running around 40%, but again, when it rains, it can and will mostly likely, pour.

This weather pattern is not an equal opportunity rainfall, in terms of amounts. Some could receive 1 to 3" +, while other neighborhoods might receive nothing at all.

It is all part of pattern.

These rainy afternoons will linger into Thursday as well with a 40% chance of rain, but hotter with highs generally in the lower 90s.

Hottest day of the week still appears to be Friday with a 95 degree high temperature and a heat index back around 105° or higher.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect highs to drop back into the 80s with more rain Saturday, a 60% chance, and less rain, if any, 10% chance, on Sunday.

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