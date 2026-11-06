David's First Warning Forecast: Cooler with clearing skies on Saturday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 50s with some early clouds and patchy fog. Periods of heavy rain today caused flooding across many of our neighborhoods. Some receiving over a month's worth of rain in just a few short hours.

Look for patchy dense fog tonight as rain showers taper off. Clearing skies are expected on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday should also be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s as well.

Looking ahead to next week, expect mainly dry conditions with highs mainly in the 60s. Tuesday should climb into the lower 70s. Spotty rain may be possible on Thursday.

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