David's First Warning Forecast: Counting down to Thanksgiving

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With starry skies tonight, look for overnight lows to drop generally into the 40s. Monday will be another beautiful sun-filled day with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

On Tuesday, however, expect clouds to increase with rain showers developing by evening. With the passage of another cold front, our best chance of rain this week arrives after dark on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

A Travel Forecast for Wednesday is attached. By Thanksgiving day, temperatures turn sharply colder with highs only in the lower to mid 50s, mostly sunny.

Shoppers on Friday AND Saturday will feel the winter chill under bright sunshine. Lows on Friday and Saturday morning will drop into the lower to mid 30s (brrr!) with highs only in the 40s.

Travel safely.

