David's First Warning Forecast: Drying out and heating up on Thursday with spotty rain

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight to remain stuffy with low temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday will include more sun, scattered clouds and highs in the lower 90s....but the "feels like" temperatures will be climbing into the lower 100s.

Spotty rain will be possible in the afternoon, as well.

Friday, more heat & humidity will be moving in with highs in the lower to mid 90s and "feels like" temperatures north of 100 degrees as well.

Looking ahead to the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will feature hazy, hot and humid weather with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather