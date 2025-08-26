Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Fall-like weather continues

Overnight lows should drop tonight into the 50s and 60s
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

While the humidity stays low for the rest of the month, a stray shower will be possible over the next couple of days. Look for highs on Wednesday to struggle to get into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. By Thursday, skies should be partly cloudy with still a 10% chance of stray showers and highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead to the Labor Day Weekend, a coastal low is likely to form off the coast of North Carolina and could stall by Labor Day itself, thereby increasing the chance of rain. Stay tuned.

