David's First Warning Forecast: Feeling the Heat, Feeling the Humidity on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 70s by morning, but staying muggy.

Showers and thunder did develop late on Thursday afternoon, but was concentrated over the Outer Banks, before fading away.

Look for very little shower activity between now and Friday morning.

Friday will feature hazy, hot and humid conditions with just a 20% chance for spotty rain showers or thunder.

Highs on Friday should be in the lower to mid 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect more of the same with highs on both Saturday and Sunday to reach into the lower to mid 90s....and "feels like" temperatures approaching 105°.

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