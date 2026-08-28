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David's First Warning Forecast: Few storms possible on Saturday, drier air moves in on Sunday

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s and 70s...showers and storms linger this evening
Friday evening forecast
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Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s...showers and storms linger this evening

A 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday...highs in the lower 80s, with plenty of clouds
A 10% chance for a stray shower or sprinkle for Sunday...highs in the mid 80s...partly cloudy

Looking ahead to next week, be prepared for more HEAT and humidity. Highs on Monday, 8/31 and Tuesday, 9/1...Meteorological Fall...will be very summer-like...in the lower 90s.

"Feels like" temperatures should approach 100 degrees.

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