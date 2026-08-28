David's First Warning Forecast: Few storms possible on Saturday, drier air moves in on Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s and 70s...showers and storms linger this evening
A 30% chance of showers and storms for Saturday...highs in the lower 80s, with plenty of clouds
A 10% chance for a stray shower or sprinkle for Sunday...highs in the mid 80s...partly cloudy
Looking ahead to next week, be prepared for more HEAT and humidity. Highs on Monday, 8/31 and Tuesday, 9/1...Meteorological Fall...will be very summer-like...in the lower 90s.
"Feels like" temperatures should approach 100 degrees.
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