David's First Warning Forecast: Getting Closer to Thanksgiving. What to expect.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the 30s and 40s across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina with some high thin clouds increasing.

Look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some showers developing after dark. Showers and even some rumbles of thunder will be possible, especially early on Wednesday morning. Temperatures should be significantly warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. By Wednesday, highs should rise into the lower 70s, which is quite warm for this time of year.

However, when Thanksgiving arrives, right on cue, temperatures will plunge accordingly, behind a cold front, with highs in the 40s and 50s and chilly lows in the 30s for many shoppers on Friday and Saturday.

Travel safe.

