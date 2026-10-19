David's First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds and persistent tidal flooding will continue Tuesday & Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With decreasing clouds, expect overnight lows to drop into the 50s along the coast and 40s for in-land Virginia and in-land North Carolina.

Gusty winds and persistent tidal flooding will continue for the next two days...Tuesday and Wednesday...until the grip of our latest coastal storm loosens by Thursday and beyond.

Late week is when the coastal storm should be moving away to the North and East.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather